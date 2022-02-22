Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal are set to take place at the Fatorda Stadium and the match will be played today at 07.30 pm IST. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match but before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. Mumbai City FC is placed on number six of the ISL 2021-22 and has 26 points. Out of the 16 games played by the team, MCFC has won seven games. The team has lost five games. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Four of these matches have ended with a draw. Out of the last five games, the team has won only a couple, they won a game and a couple of them have ended with a draw. SC East Bengal has played 17 matches so far in the ISL 2021-22. The team has only won a single game and has lost nine games. The remaining games have ended with a draw. The team has 10 points in the ISL 2021-22. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below.

When is Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the PJN Stadium, Margao. The match will take place on February 22, 2022 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the CFC vs JFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2022 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).