After humbling West Indies at home, India would now set their sights on repeating a similar, if not better performance against Sri Lanka, when the island nation begin their sojourn of the nation from February 24. India and Sri Lanka would compete in a three-match T20I series followed by two Test matches. Lucknow, Dharamsala and Mohali would be venues for the whole series. This series would also witness Rohit Sharma make his Test captaincy debut. The Indian ODI and T20I skipper was handed the responsibility of the Test side after Virat Kohli relinquished from his role earlier this year. You can download the IND vs SL in PDF format, here which would have all the details of the dates, timings of matches and their venues. India Test Squad for Sri Lanka Series 2022: Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped from Two-Match Series; Rohit Sharma Named as New Test Captain

As reported earlier, India would be missing the services of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for the three-match T20I series. Both these players have been in action non-stop since the South Africa tour and thus, have been rested by the BCCI. In their absence, captain Rohit Sharma would be able to provide opportunities to many young players, who all can keep themselves in contention for a spot in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 later this year. The series would conclude with the second Test in Bengaluru, the first one being in Mohali, which would also be Virat Kohli's 100th. India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2022: Avishka Fernando, Ramesh Mendis Ruled Out, Dasun Shanaka to Lead Visitors

India vs Sri Lanka Full Schedule 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue February 24 1st T20I 7:00 PM Lucknow February 26 2nd T20I 7:00 PM Dharamsala February 27 3rd T20I 7:00 PM Dharamsala March 04 1st Test 9:30 AM Mohali March 12 2nd Test (D/N) 12:30 PM Bengaluru

India vs Sri Lanka Broadcast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Indian cricket. The India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Test and T20I series will be telecast live on Star Sports channels and live streaming will be made available on Star Network's OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2022 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).