London [UK], October 23 (ANI): Emile Smith Rowe came big for Arsenal on Friday night as the midfielder scored one and assisted another in Gunners 3-1 win over Aston Villa in Premier League (PL).

With this win at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal has extended their unbeaten run to six matches. The north-London side started brightly as Thomas Partey hit the crossbar on 20 minutes from Bukayo Saka's free-kick. But three minutes later Partey claimed his first Premier League goal with a flicked header from Smith Rowe's corner.

Mikel Arteta's men doubled their tally in first-half stoppage time when, after a review, Craig Pawson awarded a penalty for Matt Targett's challenge on Alexandre Lacazette. Emiliano Martinez superbly saved Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's spot-kick, but the forward reacted first to fire in the rebound.

Gunners went 3-0 up on 56 minutes when Smith Rowe's low shot deflected off Tyrone Mings and past Martinez. Jacob Ramsey then scored his first senior goal in spectacular fashion to pull one back on 82 minutes, curling in brilliantly from the edge of the penalty area.

Arsenal held firm to move up to ninth place on 14 points, four ahead of Villa who remain 13th. (ANI)

