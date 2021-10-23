India and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the Super 12 match on Sunday. The T20 World Cup 2021 match has a lot at stake for both nations as the two teams do not lock horns with each other in the bilateral series owing to the political tensions between the two countries. For now, all eyes are on the high octave contest which will happen on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Now, ahead of the game, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said drew a comparison about organising matches at home and in UAE. He said that it is easier organising this game in UAE than in India owing to the high ticketing demands. IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Preview & Playing XI: Virat Kohli’s India Face Babar Azam’s Pakistan in Super 12 Clash.

"It is even more difficult to organise this match in India because there is so much demand for tickets. The attention on that match is just different over there which is not really the case over here," the former India skipper explained and the current BCCI President. India vs Pakistan was the first match for Ganguly as an administrator. Back then the two teams played against each other in the 20216 World Cup at the Eden Gardens.

India enjoys a 5-0 record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup games. The record also extends to the 50-over format where the Men in Blue enjoys a 7-0 record. Now it would be very interesting to see who wins the game this time. We shall be bringing to you the live blogs of all T20 World Cup games. Stay tuned to the space for more.

