Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 15 (ANI): Crisis hit Bangladesh cricket on Thursday as Chittagong Royals and Noakhali Express players refused to take the field in time for the match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) demanding a resignation from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Nazmul Islam over his controversial remarks made in public against the country's cricketers, Channel 24 Bangladesh reported.

The first match of the day was scheduled to be played between Chittagong Royals and Noakhali Express at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at 1 pm. However, players from both teams did not leave for the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla Stadium when reports were last filed.

"The current decision is that the cricketers will unite and go together to the Sheraton Hotel, where a decision will be made. If M. Nazmul Islam, the BCB Director, resigns, BPL matches will proceed. Until the board clarifies whether Nazmul Islam is staying or not, it's better not to expect any BPL matches," a Channel 24 Bangladesh reporter said.

"I came, spoke to the players. We even issued a press release that he made an unwanted comment. As per the process, he has been given a show-cause letter. We do not support what he (M Nazmul Islam) said. But there is a process," BPL Governing Council Member Secretary Iftekhar Rahman Mithu told reporters as per Channel 24.

This comes amid growing backlash from cricketers, with the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) issuing an ultimatum demanding Nazmul Islam's resignation over remarks targeting senior players, including former captain Tamim Iqbal.

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was derided as an "Indian agent" by M Najmul Islam after Iqbal called for a dialogue to resolve current tensions in cricketing ties between the two nations due to the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Amid uncertainty about Bangladesh's visit to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, former men's team captain Tamim Iqbal had said the BCB should resolve the issue through dialogue, keeping the country's cricketing interests and future at the forefront. Tamim made this statement on the sidelines of the trophy-unveiling ceremony of the Zia Inter-University Cricket Tournament at the City Club ground on January 9.

The BCB on Thursday also issued a show-cause notice to its director, M Nazmul Islam, over controversial remarks made in public against the country's cricketers.

"The board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the board member concerned. A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours. The matter will be dealt with through due process, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the proceedings, " the BCB statement read. (ANI)

