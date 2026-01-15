As Barcelona prepares to face Segunda Division leaders Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey 2025-26 Round of 16 on 16 January 2026, the primary question for fans is whether teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will feature in the starting line-up. Following a taxing Spanish Super Cup campaign in Saudi Arabia, manager Hansi Flick is expected to implement significant rotations, leaving the 18-year-old’s involvement in doubt for the clash at El Sardinero. Real Madrid Stunned by Albacete in Copa del Rey 2025-26, Alvaro Arbeloa's Debut Ends in Defeat

Lamine Yamal has been a central figure in Barcelona’s recent success, including their 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Super Cup final last Sunday. However, the winger has navigated a demanding schedule and a recent bout of illness. Reports from the camp indicate that while Yamal has fully recovered from the stomach virus that saw him start on the bench in the Super Cup semi-final.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Racing Santander vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Match?

Unlikely, with a congested fixture list ahead, including crucial La Liga and Champions League matches, technical staff are reportedly leaning towards resting Yamal from the start tonight. This strategy would allow the player to remain an "impact sub" if the match against the second-tier leaders becomes more difficult than anticipated. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

The decision to potentially bench Yamal opens the door for other attacking talents. Swedish teenager Roony Bardghji, who officially joined the first-team roster this week, is widely tipped to make his first start on the right wing.

So far, in one Copa del Rey contest this 2025-26 season, Yamal has managed one assist, while overall he has slammed nine goals and gained 11 assists from 23 matches across competitions for Barcelona.

