Copa del Rey 2025-26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Fresh from their Spanish Super Cup triumph in Saudi Arabia, FC Barcelona travel to the north of Spain to face Segunda Division leaders Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey 2025-26 Round of 16. The Racing Santander vs Barcelona Spanish Cup sees Hansi Flick's side look to maintain their 10-match winning streak against a "Los Racinguistas" team that has already knocked out Villarreal to reach this stage. Real Madrid Stunned by Albacete in Copa del Rey 2025-26, Alvaro Arbeloa's Debut Ends in Defeat.

Barcelona enter this fixture with high morale after defeating Real Madrid 3-2 in Jeddah last Sunday to lift the Supercopa de España. Despite their heavy schedule, the Blaugrana are expected to field a competitive side, though manager Hansi Flick is likely to rotate several key players. New signings Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji are both projected to start, while Ronald Araújo is set to captain the side in his first start since returning from injury.

Racing Santander, currently top of the Spanish second division, represent a significant challenge. Despite a recent dip in league form, they remain a potent threat at home. They will be without injured striker Asier Villalibre but will rely on the creative output of Iñigo Vicente, who has provided 11 assists so far this season.

Racing vs Barcelona Kick-Off Time and Venue

Feature Details Fixture Racing Santander vs Barcelona Competition Copa del Rey 2025–26 Date 16 January Kick-off 1:30 am IST Venue El Sardineros in Santander Live Streaming FanCode TV broadcast -

How to Watch Racing vs Barcelona Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Spanish Cup action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The Racing vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2025-26, will be available to stream live on the FanCode app and website by purchasing a specific match pass or a monthly subscription. FanCode is the official digital online partner for the Spanish Cup in India.

Telecast: Fans in India will not be able to watch the Spanish Cup TV telecast in the absence of a dedicated live broadcast partner. Lamine Yamal Highlights Importance of Individual Path Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rejects Comparison With Football Legends After Winning Best Foward Award at Globe Sports Awards 2025.

Racing vs Barcelona Team News and Key Players

Barcelona will be missing several key figures for this clash. Frenkie de Jong is suspended following his red card in the Super Cup final, while Gavi and Andreas Christensen remain long-term absentees. For the hosts, the absence of Villalibre is a blow, but they have shown resilience this season, notably their 2-1 victory over Villarreal in the previous round.

