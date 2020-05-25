Sports News | PM Modi Condoles Death of Hockey Legend Balbir Singh Sr

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of hockey icon Balbir Singh Sr, saying that he was not only a brilliant player but also left a mark as a mentor.

The legendary centre-forward, who won three Olympic gold medals in his illustrious career, died after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks at a Mohali hospital.

Also Read | RIP Balbir Singh: Akshay Kumar Pays Heartfelt Condolences to the Hockey Legend and His Family.

"Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr. Ji will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels," Modi tweeted.

"Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers."

Also Read | Indian Premier League Will Help Spread Positivity and Change the Mood of People During COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Shikhar Dhawan.

Singh, 96, is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)