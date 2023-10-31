New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with India's Asian Para Games contingent at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Wednesday.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office read," Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with and address India's Asian Para Games contingent at around 4:30 PM on 1st November 2023 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi."

According to the PMO, the Prime Minister would address the athletes at the programme to congratulate them on their outstanding performance at the Asian Para Games and to motivate them for future tournaments.

"India won a total of 111 medals including 29 gold medals in the Asian Para Games 2022. The total medal tally at the Asian Para Games 2022 witnessed a 54 per cent increase over the previous best performance (in 2018), and the 29 gold medals won were almost twice as won in 2018," a statement from PMO further read.

The programme will be attended by the athletes, their coaches, officials from the Paralympic Committee of India and the Indian Olympic Association, representatives from National Sports Federations, and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

India ended their Para Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou with a total of 111 medals, consisting of 29 golds, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals. India finished at number fifth in the medal tally.

India won 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silver and 20 bronze medals. In para-badminton, India won four gold and silver medals each and 13 bronze medals, total of 21 medals.

India captured seven medals in archery, with two golds, three silver and seven bronze medals. India won six para-shooting medals, two gold, silver and bronze medals each. In chess, India won eight medals, including two gold, a silver and five bronze medals.

India won four medals, including one gold, silver and two bronze in para-canoe and three medals in para-lifting, including a silver and two bronze. India won a silver and bronze in para-judo, and two bronze medals in para table-tennis. (ANI)

