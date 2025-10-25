Victoria [Australia], October 25 (ANI): India reaffirmed its supremacy in global para-badminton with a stellar performance at the Yonex Australian Para Badminton International 2025, led by superstars Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam. Bhagat bagged two gold medals, while Kadam impressed with one gold and one silver, as India swept multiple categories to finish atop the standings.

In the Men's Singles SL3 final, Pramod Bhagat produced a clinical performance to defeat compatriot Manoj Sarkar in straight sets (21-15, 21-17). The 27-minute encounter highlighted Bhagat's unmatched tactical sharpness -- mixing soft touches at the net with powerful smashes to dictate the pace of the rally. Sarkar fought hard in the second set, pushing Bhagat into longer rallies, but the seasoned champion held his nerve under pressure to seal his first gold of the tournament.

Also Read | Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Withdraws From Semifinals Against Linda Noskova Due to Back Injury.

Bhagat teamed up with Sukant Kadam in the Men's Doubles SL3-SL4 final to clinch his second gold medal, overcoming the Indian duo Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav in a gripping three-set battle (21-11, 19-21, 21-18).

Speaking after his double triumph, Bhagat said, as quoted from a press release by PCI, "I'm really happy to win two gold medals here in Australia. The match against Manoj was tough; we know each other's game so well, and it's always a challenge when we face off. I'm also very happy for Manoj winning the silver; it's great to see Indian players performing strongly on the international stage."

Also Read | ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Aqeel Khan Arrested After Molesting Australian Female Cricket Players in Indore (Watch Video).

Sukant Kadam, who also delivered a standout performance, earned a silver medal in Men's Singles SL4 after a hard-fought final against Surya Kant, ending (21-23, 21-14, 19-21).

"It's been a fantastic tournament. Congratulations to Surya Kant; he played really well today. I'm a bit disappointed that I couldn't fully execute my game plan, but that's sport. I'll work harder and come back stronger. My aim is to change the colour of my medal in the next tournament," Kadam said.

India's dominance extended across multiple categories with a series of commanding performances: Manasi Joshi captured two gold medals, winning the Women's Singles SL3 against Australia's Celine Vinot, and the Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 alongside Ruthick Ragupathi. Ruthick Ragupathi also clinched a gold in Men's Doubles SU5 with partner Chirag Baretha, defeating England's Robert Donald and Sean O'Sullivan in straight sets.

Sivarajan Solaimalai and Sudarshan Muthuswamy dominated the Men's Doubles SH6, taking gold and silver, respectively. Yashodhan Ravankole and Dheeraj Saini powered their way to gold in Men's Doubles SU5, defeating Australia's Brandon Ka Nam Poon and Michael Simpkins.

Sarumathi captured gold in the Women's Singles SL4 + SU5 category, overcoming Australia's Zashka Gunson. Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav added silver in the Men's Doubles SL3-SL4, while Manoj Sarkar took silver in the Men's Singles SL3. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)