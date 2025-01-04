Sydney, Jan 4 (PTI) Young pacers Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy more than made up for skipper Jasprit Bumrah's absence as India bowled out Australia for 181 at tea to take a slender four-run lead on the second day of the fifth Test here on Saturday.

While the lead is minimal, it will certainly give a psychological advantage to India after Siraj (3/51 in 16 overs), Prasidh (3/42 in 15 overs) and Reddy (2/32 in 7 overs) did their bit in the post-lunch session after skipper Bumrah left the venue to undergo precautionary scans.

The captain could bowl only one over before leaving the field handing over the reins to Virat Kohli, who took over from exactly where he had left in January 2022, proactive with bowling changes and animated as ever.

If the turning point was Steve Smith's (33) dismissal just before lunch, Prasidh came from round the wicket from the Paddington End and removed Alex Carey (21) with an angled-in delivery. Carey was looking good but once Prasidh found his length, he was literally unplayable.

Debutant Beau Webster (57) justified his selection with a half-century but it was Reddy, coming for his second spell, who suddenly sparked a collapse with wickets of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, both done in by subtle movement off the surface.

The final blow was dealt by Prasidh. He used the uneven bounce and cracks off the surface to get one bounce awkwardly at Webster and Jaiswal snaffled the catch.

Earlier, Siraj was menacing during his first spell, grabbing two wickets with perfectly pitched outswingers before Prasidh sent back in-form Smith after he was involved in a nice little 57-run stand for the fifth wicket with Webster.

Prasidh was initially proving to be a weak link, bowling multiple release deliveries in his first spell as he couldn't find the correct length but Bumrah changed his ends and it proved to be a masterstroke.

He bowled the perfect length to square up Smith and KL Rahul took the leading edge in the second slip.

The day started with Sam Konstas (23 off 38 balls) giving charge to Bumrah (2/27 in 9 overs) with his reverse lap but Marnus Labuschagne (2) was dismissed quickly.

Bumrah got one to rear up from a good length and there was just enough away movement to kiss the right-hand batter's outside edge before resting in Rishabh Pant's gloves.

Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoul Ibne Saikat had ruled it not out but TV replays showed a clear spike.

Konstas has the unconventional edge to his game, but his defence isn't the most compact one.

Finally, Siraj got his perfectly pitched outswingers landing on that five metre length and Konstas' drive resulted in an edge towards gully where Yashasvi Jaiswal pouched it without much ado.

Travis Head (4) started with a beautiful on-drive but then got one that jagged in (inswinger for left-hander) and as the bat face closed, the leading edge travelled at a good height for Rahul in the slips.

