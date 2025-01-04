Why is Virat Kohli captaining India on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25? Fans might be left with this question after seeing the former captain assume leadership responsibility for the side. Jasprit Bumrah had stepped up as India's stand-in captain with Rohit Sharma opting to not play the Sydney Test match owing to poor form. Bumrah was in charge of the Indian national cricket team late on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Sydney Test and continued doing so in the first session on the second day as well. But after bowling just one over in the second session, India saw Virat Kohli take up the captaincy after Jasprit Bumrah left the field. Read below to find out the reason. Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Bishan Singh Bedi's Record of Most Test Wickets for India in a Series in Australia, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Jasprit Bumrah had won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the decision was not justified by the Indian batters as they could manage just 185 runs, with Rishabh Pant being the top-scorer with 40 runs. India then gained momentum towards the end of Day 1 when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja on the last ball of the day. Australia would go on to be bowled out for 181 runs with India having a slender four-run lead in this match. Sam Konstas' Gesture Towards Fan Holding Virat Kohli's Poster at Sydney Cricket Ground During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Why is Virat Kohli Captaining India in Place of Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2 of IND vs AUS Sydney Test?

Virat Kohli returned to captain the India national cricket team once again after Jasprit Bumrah left the field in the second session on Day 2. The premier pacer bowled just one over in the post-lunch session before leaving the field and later, was spotted in his training gear, leaving the Sydney Cricket Ground along with the support staff. Bumrah went for scans at a hospital and India will hope that the results of the same are favourable enough for him to compete in the remainder of the IND vs AUS Sydney Test. Jasprit Bumrah Suffers Injury Scare, Star India Pacer Seen Leaving Sydney Cricket Ground to Go For Scans During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli had a stellar career as India's Test captain, which he relinquished in the year 2022 after the tour of South Africa. In the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah led India in the Perth Test which the team won by 295 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2025 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).