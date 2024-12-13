Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Rookie cricketers Pratika Rawal and Tanuja Kanwer on Friday received maiden ODI call-ups, while all-rounder Raghvi Bist was also included in the India T20 squad for the six-match women's white-ball series against West Indies beginning on December 15.

India will begin their campaign against the Caribbean side with three T20Is at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 15, 17 and 19, which will be followed by the ODIs in Vadodara on December 22, 24 and 27.

Also Read | South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2024: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of SA vs PAK Cricket Match.

Pratika is an off-spinner and a right-hand batter, while Tanuja is a left-arm slow bowler, who has played four women's T20Is.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be without out-of-form Shafali Verma, who was also not in the squad for the recent three-match ODI series against Australia. India lost the series 0-3.

Also Read | IND vs AUS Brisbane Test 2024-25: What Happened the Last Time Indian Cricket Team Played Against Australia at The Gabba in Border-Gavaskar Trophy?.

A BCCI statement said on Friday that Yastika Bhatia, Shreyanka Patil and Priya Punia had not been considered as they were nursing injuries.

Uttarakhand all-rounder Raghvi was named in the T20 squad following her superb performance for the touring India A against Australia A recently, where she struck three half-centuries in one-dayers.

India Squad for T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav.

India Squad for ODIs: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)