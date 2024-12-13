South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: South Africa will lock horns with Pakistan in the second T20I of the three-match series. The Proteas proved to be too good for the Pakistan national cricket team. You can check the South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team match scorecard here. David Miller showed just why he was such a crucial member of the South Africa national cricket team, smashing 82 runs off 40 deliveries. George Linde also scored a quickfire 48 off just 24 deliveries to help South Africa post 183/9. In response, Pakistan struggled in the run chase and despite Mohammad Rizwan's 74 off 52 balls, fell short by 11 runs. George Linde once again turned up, this time with the ball as he scalped four wickets. With a 1-0 lead in the pocket, South Africa will look to scalp an unassailable lead while for Pakistan, this is a do-or-die contest. South Africa vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2024: How To Watch SA vs PAK Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

Ahead of the SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024, Pakistan announced their playing XI with just one change, with Sufiyan Muqeem making way for Jahandad Khan. While the bowling came good for Pakistan in a high-scoring venue, it was the batting that let the Pakistan cricket team down in Durban. Another loss would mean a second consecutive series defeat for Mohammad Rizwan in T20Is, something that he would want to avoid right in the starting phase of his career as Pakistan's permanent white-ball captain after Babar Azam. SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for South Africa vs Pakistan Match in Centurion.

Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Hasnain

South Africa National Cricket Team: Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Matthew Breetzke, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Ottneil Baartman, Dayyaan Galiem, Tabraiz Shamsi, Patrick Kruger, Ryan Rickelton