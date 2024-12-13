The India national cricket team is slated to take on Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which is currently levelled 1-1. India made a sensational start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 by winning the opening Test in Perth by a massive margin of 295 runs. But the Australia national cricket team made a strong comeback to level the series 1-1 after beating India by 10 wickets, inside three days at the Adelaide Oval in the Day-Night Test. With three more matches remaining and the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final at stake, both teams will be expected to give it their all in the third Test, which is slated to be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. But what happened the last time India played Australia at this venue? IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match in Brisbane.

Cut to the 2020-21 IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India and Australia had headed to Brisbane with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy trophy drawn 1-1. It was a winner-take-all contest, India had to defeat Australia to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second time. But they were tasked with a tough assignment as Australia did not lose at this venue since 1988 when a West Indies led by the legendary Viv Richards had come out on top. And what followed will forever be etched in the annals of Test cricket as one of the most famous victories ever by a visiting team against a side that has been so dominant in Test cricket in home conditions.

What Happened Last Time When India Played Australia at The Gabba?

Batting first, Australia had scored 369, powered by a Marnus Labuschagne hundred. T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj had scalped three wickets each. In response, India fell short of the total as they were bowled out for just 336, with Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar scoring 62 and 67 respectively. Josh Hazlewood was the star of Australia's bowling performance, taking five wickets.

Mohammed Siraj then continued his fine form from the first innings in the third, where he scalped five wickets for 73 runs. Shardul Thakur scalped four. Australia were bowled out for 294 with Steve Smith as the top-scorer (55) and it meant that India had to chase down a total of 328 to win The Gabba Test and clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21.

The Epic Run Chase

The start of the run chase wasn't great with Rohit Sharma departing early for just seven runs. But Shubman Gill, on his first tour of Australia, showed immense resilience and grit to stitch a 114-run partnership with the dependable Cheteshwar Pujara. The young opening batter hit 91 runs, a knock which included eight fours and two sixes but fell agonisingly short of nine runs. Cheteshwar Pujara (56) meanwhile continued leading the run chase and formed steady partnerships with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant before the latter departed. IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Brisbane.

And then Rishabh Pant took over. The innings he ended up playing will arguably go down as one of the best to have ever played in Tests Down Under. Unfurling his range of unconventional shots coupled with some trademark drives, Rishabh Pant smashed an unbeaten 89 off 138 deliveries. Indian cricket fans would not forget the moment when Rishabh Pant struck Josh Hazlewood for a four through the covers to seal an epic win for India and breach The Gabba fortress.

IND vs AUS BGT 2020-21 Gabba Test Highlights

The win marked the second consecutive time that India had beaten Australia in a Test series Down Under. Most of the Indian players, who were part of that historic Gabba win will take the field on December 14 to take on Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Can India beat Australia for a second consecutive time?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2024 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).