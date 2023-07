Paris, Jul 11 (PTI) India's Praveen Kumar won a bronze in the men's high jump T64 event in the World Para Athletics Championships here to book a 2024 Paris Paralympics quota.

The 20-year-old Kumar produced a season's best effort of 2.01m to finish third behind Lepiato Maciej (2.05m) of Poland and Broom-Edwards Jonathan (2.05m) of Great Britain on Monday.

Kumar's medal is the first for India in the championships.

The Noida resident had won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics.

The top-four ranked athletes at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games, also to be held in Paris.

T44 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs.

