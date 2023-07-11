ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 is slated to kick-start on July 13. The multi-nation will take place in Sri Lanka. The inaugural game of the tournament will witness Sri Lanka A taking the stage alongside Bangladesh A at the Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo. ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced; India to Face Pakistan on July 19

Eight teams are divided into groups of four and no side will leave any stone unturned to grab the silverware. Group A consists of Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A and Oman A. Group B on the other hand, comprises India A, Pakistan A, UAE A and Nepal. As the Asian sides bid to go for glory, let us look at the top five players to watch out for.

Sai Sudharsan (India A)

Sai Sudharsan took the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League by storm. He took top-quality attacks to the cleaners and played important knocks for Gujarat Titans. The ace batter amassed 362 runs in eight games. Sudharsan was been phenomenal in the Tamil Nadu Premier League too and piled on runs for fun. He is in pristine touch and can make ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 his own.

Harshit Rana (India A)

Harshit Rana is one of the promising fast bowlers in the Indian domestic circuit. He was impressive in IPL 2023 and bagged five wickets in six games. He is known to rattle batters with his pace and provide crucial wickets. Also, he is no muck with the bat and provides vital contributions with the bat.

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Saim Ayub is one of the exciting prospects in Pakistan’s cricketing circles. He was magnificent in Pakistan Super League 2023 and amassed 341 runs in 12 games for Peshawar Zalmi. The youngster has been his batting might in the international arena as well. The ace batter would be key to Pakistan A’s chances in the marquee tournament.

Zakir Hasan (Bangladesh A)

Zakir Hasan has been a proven performer in the Bangladesh domestic arena. He has plundered 4518 runs in 75 first-class games at an average of 40.33. The Southpaw is known for his elegant stroke play and can torment opposition bowlers with the bat. Also, he has safe pair of hands behind the stumps. The ace batter would look to put up a show with the bat in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Mohammad Saleem (Afghanistan A)

Mohammad Saleem is an up-and-coming talent in Afghanistan Cricket. He has been phenomenal in the first-class format and bagged 41 wickets in 12 games. Courtesy of his sensational performances in the domestic circuit, he has broken into the international arena as well. He would look to put up a show with the ball in the forthcoming tournament. India A Team Arrives in Sri Lanka for ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 (See Pics)

Each team has top-quality players in their arsenal who can turn the game in the favour of their sides. Therefore, it will be tough to predict which team will come out on top. But one thing is certain that fans will witness some breathtaking action on the cricket field. The summit clash of the marquee event will take place on July 23.

