Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, posted a number of pictures from her vacation on social media. Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been relaxing on the Italian island of Sardinia. Both have posted frequently on social media to keep their followers informed about their vacation. Rodriguez recently uploaded several pictures. She wrote the following as the images' Instagram captions: "And for every sip of air, I will sing thank you my God."

Georgina Rodriguez shared a couple of photos of herself alone, showing off her red dress. She was also observed with a glass of wine in her hand. In addition, Rodriguez posed aboard an opulent yacht with Cristiano Ronaldo's friend and their partners. Cristiano Ronaldo finally took some time off to go on vacation with his family as the soccer season came to an end. The Portuguese celebrity is currently taking in Sardinia's stunning vistas of the Mediterranean Sea with his children and fiancée. Although CR7 and Georgina Rodriguez showed peeks of their vacation, it also unexpectedly drew criticism.

Additionally, the model gave admirers a glimpse of the exotic setting they are visiting. Besides that, Rodriguez flaunted her jewellery and watch. She shared nine photographs in all with her 50 million Instagram followers. Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, has surpassed the 50 million follower threshold on Instagram. She achieved the milestone as the first football player's wife or girlfriend.

To put things in context, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham's partner, has 30 million Instagram followers. Meanwhile, Antonela Roccuzzo, the spouse of Lionel Messi, has 36 million Instagram followers. On Instagram, Ronaldo has the most followers. The Portuguese footballing superstar achieved immense renown as a result of his on-field accomplishments. Rodriguez rose to fame on social media after she began dating Ronaldo in 2016.

The model is now one of the most prominent female celebrities in the world because to her soaring popularity. 'I Am Georgina', Rodriguez's own Netflix series, is also very popular. The second season of the reality TV programme is now airing. Through the show, viewers get a deeper look into the model's private life.

