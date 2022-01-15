London [UK], January 15 (ANI): Joachim Anderson's late own goal helped Brighton and Hove Albion earn a deserved point against Crystal Palace, as the match finished 1-1 at Amex Stadium on Friday.

Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland had already denied Leandro Trossard when he was sent through on goal before he saved Pascal Gross's 38th-minute penalty.

From the resulting corner, Neal Maupay had a goal overturned by VAR, as Butland was deemed to have had two hands on the ball before the Brighton striker bundled it in.

Jakub Moder hit the crossbar just after the break before Conor Gallagher broke the deadlock on 69 minutes when he showed great composure to find the corner of the net from Jeffrey Schlupp's cutback.

But with three minutes left to play, Maupay's low cross was inadvertently turned into his own net at the near post by Andersen before Brighton substitute Danny Welbeck headed over in stoppage time.

Brighton move up a spot to eighth on 28 points, four clear of Palace in 11th. (ANI)

