Virat Kohli's outburst on the stump mic during India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2022 is being criticized widely by many cricketers. Now this time, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne reacted to the incident. As one may recall, Virat Kohli had reacted to Dean Elgar's LBW decision that was reversed due to a technical glitch. The Hawk-Eye showed that the ball was missing the stumps. Virat Kohli was heard shouting at the broadcasters and asked them to focus on their team. What followed later was the barrage of comments from KL Rahul and Ravi Ashwin who took a jibe at the South African broadcaster. Virat Kohli Reacts to India’s Test Series Loss vs South Africa, Writes, ‘A Tough One To Take’ (Check Post).

Gilchrist went on to say, "That accusation about filming teams shining the ball I am assuming it goes all the way back to that very ground when the Australians were caught out on camera." Warne on the other hand explained that such an act from the international captain shouldn't happen. While speaking about the incident the former Australian cricketer said, " But sometimes frustration overflows, you just get so frustrated and that’s why I said I wonder if that has happened three or four times through the series, and that was like okay that is enough now we can’t have it anymore."

The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Shreevats Goswami, Morne Morkel and others slammed the Indian cricket captain for his behaviour. India lost the third Test match by seven wickets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2022 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).