London [UK], February 27 (ANI): Phil Foden's sole strike helped Manchester City defeat Everton in the ongoing Premier League season here at the Goodison Park.

With this win, City has extended its lead at the top to 6 points. Pep Guardiola's side has 66 points while second-placed Liverpool has 60 points.

Foden's strike in the match against Everton came in the 82nd minute.

Earlier on Saturday, Watford earned a first-ever Premier League point at Old Trafford with a goalless draw on Saturday and it dented Manchester United's hope for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Man Utd had 67 per cent possession and 22 shots but could not find a way past a Watford side who have now kept three clean sheets in six matches under Roy Hodgson.

In other games, Aston Villa defeated Brighton 2-0 while Newcastle United outclassed Brentford by the same margin. (ANI)

