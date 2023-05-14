Manchester [UK], May 14 (ANI): Manchester United moved four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League with three games remaining after a 2-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Erik Ten Hag's side is closing in on a Champions League spot, trailing only third-placed Newcastle, who drew 2-2 at Leeds earlier on Saturday, on goal difference.

United's performance will not be remembered for long, but the hosts performed in a must-win game, creating enough chances to keep the Wolves second-best throughout the game and preventing their opponents from recording a single shot on target.

Anthony Martial opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, sweeping into an empty net from Antony's cross, before substitute Alejandro Garnacho returned from injury to secure the victory in stoppage time.

United's grip on a top-four spot had been weakened by back-to-back 1-0 losses to Brighton and West Ham, and they were dealt another blow before kick-off when it was revealed that Marcus Rashford was not fit enough to play.

Rashford appeared to be a major loss given that games between United and Wolves have typically been tight affairs, with only one of their last eight encounters in all competitions seeing more than one goal scored.

That increased the significance of the first goal, but Martial stepped up to ensure it went United's way, slotting the ball into the bottom corner after Antony drew out Daniel Bentley, the custodian making his Premier League debut after being chosen instead of Jose Sa.

Max Kilman ran from the defensive line to win a ball he could not reach, and his gaffe summed up Wolves' messy first half, with Antony nearly taking advantage of a defensive lapse inside the first 10 minutes.

The Brazilian winger had an even better chance moments before Martial's goal, heading Luke Shaw's enticing crossover from only yards out.

Bentley was put to the test again in the second half, but he was up to the task, making fantastic saves from Jadon Sancho and Antony to keep Wolves in the game.

However, Julen Lopetegui's side was unable to capitalise on their 'keeper's superb performance, failing to create any notable chances on a day when Raphael Varane made a wobbly comeback after a month out with injury.

Garnacho then dashed Wolves' ambitions when he raced clear deep into second-half stoppage time, beating Bentley as he fired in off the post and sealing a crucial three points for United, who look well poised to return to the Champions League in Ten Hag's first season in charge.

Manchester United is in fourth place in the points table, with 20 wins, six draws and nine losses. They have a total of 66 points. Wolves are in the 13th place with 11 wins, seven draws and 18 losses in their 36 games. They have a total of 40 points.

United's remaining Premier League games are against Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Fulham, with two wins ensuring a place in the top four. (ANI)

