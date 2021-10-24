Manchester [UK], October 24 (ANI): Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota all got on the scoring charts as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday here at Old Trafford.

Liverpool defeated United to move to second place in the standings, just one point away from table-toppers Chelsea.

Before halftime, Liverpool registered four goals and they were scored by Naby Keita, Jota and Salah. The Egyptian striker Salah scored a brace in the first half, giving Liverpool a comfortable lead.

Salah then went on to complete his hat-trick in the 50th minute of the game as Liverpool gained a 5-0 lead.

No more goals were scored in the match, and in the end, Liverpool registered a comprehensive 5-0 win. (ANI)

