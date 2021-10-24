In one of the biggest rivalries in world football, Paris Saint Germain will face off against Marseille in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille on October 24, 2021 (Sunday). This clash will be Lionel Messi’s first Le Classique and with missing PSG’s previous league game, we take a look at the possibility of the Argentine featuring in the Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 clash. List of Matches To Watch on Oct 24, 2021.

Paris Saint Germain have made a brilliant start to the season and are nine points ahead of second-placed Lens and 10 ahead of their arch-rivals. However, the form does not matter when two of the biggest teams face each other in one of the most prestigious fixtures in world football. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is yet to score in the league for PSG and will hope that he can end his duck against their biggest competition.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash?

Lionel Messi missed PSG’s previous Ligue 1 game against Angers as he returned late to the team set-up due to international commitments. However, the Argentine returned to the starting XI during a midweek encounter in the Champions League against RB Leipzig, scoring two goals including the winner.

The Argentine has been included in PSG’s matchday squad for the game against Marseille and with PSG needing a win with bragging rights on the line, Lionel Messi is expected to play a huge role in the game. And with Neymer Jr’s fitness issues, it is possible that the 34-year-old will feature from the start.

Lionel Messi has played three times for PSG this season in Ligue 1 completing the entire 90 minutes just once in the league, during a defeat to Rennes. However, the Argentine is expected to be more readily available for selection and will be aiming to end his league goal drought as soon as possible.

