India had a poor start against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 match. The Men in Blue lost early wickets. KL Rahul was the first one to make his way to the pavilion. Now, the fans had a closer look at his dismissal and found out that Shaheen Afridi who had accounted for KL Rahul had crossed the line. The delivery appeared to be illegal and KL Rahul made his way to the pavilion on the score of 3 runs from 8 balls. The netizens slammed the umpires and asked, “What were you doing.” India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16.

Talking about the game, Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field. Shaheen Afridi scalped three vital wickets of Virat Kohli (57), Rohit Sharma (0) and KL Rahul (3). The Indians looked no less than lacklustre when it came to their batting. However, it was Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli stabilised the team and took the team to a total of 151 runs. Check out the tweets by netizens talking about KL Rahul's dismissal.

Why nobody is taking about this This was a no ball 😡#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/X61Uf9TFKJ — Ankit Yadav 🇮🇳 (@imankit012) October 24, 2021

KL RAHUL WAS OUT OFF A FUCKIN NO BALL ??!!!!! WTF IS THIS SHIT #IndVPak pic.twitter.com/yVXWCZSMXo — R🧣 (@evermoretrack2) October 24, 2021

At the time of going online, Pakistan has an upper hand in the game as they have not lost a single wicket. Pakistan needed 85 runs from 65 balls to win the match.

