Mumbai, May 16: Mashal Sports has announced the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 player auction is scheduled to take place on May 31 and June 1 in Mumbai. The season 12 auction comes after the successful conclusion of PKL Season 11, which saw Haryana Steelers win the trophy for the first time after beating three-time champions Patna Pirates in the final on December 29, 2024. The league's journey began in 2014, and over the past 11 Seasons, there have been 8 different champions. Haryana Steelers Win Maiden Pro Kabaddi League Title; Beat Patna Pirates in One-Sided PKL11 Grand Final By 32-23.

Season 11 of PKL - held from October 18, 2024, to December 29, 2024 - was a significant milestone, as the league entered its second decade, which further solidifies PKL's position as one of India's premier sporting leagues, enabling sustained growth and interest in kabaddi.

Pro Kabaddi League Auction Date Unveils

BIDS 🔨 BATTLES ⚔️ and BLOCKBUSTER AUCTION coming your way 🔥 Stay tuned as Hammerjee is gearing up to decide the fate of your stars in 𝐏𝐊𝐋 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟏𝟐 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 on May 3️⃣1️⃣ & June 1️⃣#PKL #ProKabaddi #PKLPlayerAuction pic.twitter.com/0fGCBwfUhi — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) May 16, 2025

The upcoming player auction for PKL season 12 gets the ball rolling for yet another glorious chapter of rivalries, a passionate title defence, and the unmatched energy of kabaddi fans from across India, and the globe.

Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal and League Chairman of Pro Kabaddi League, said in a statement, "We are happy to announce the dates for the PKL Season 12 Player Auction. The PKL Player Auction is the launch pad for our teams to demonstrate their strategy, determination, and ambition to become high-performers for the upcoming Season."

"It also serves as a platform to showcase the wealth of global talent for India's indigenous sport. We look forward to seeing how teams tap into our rich talent pool to build their squads at the upcoming PKL Season 12 Player Auction." Haryana Steelers Reflect On Maiden PKL Title Victory, Skipper Jaideep Says 'We Wanted to Tear the Book Up'.

Under the aegis and sanction from the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), Mashal Sports and JioStar have built PKL into one of India's most successful sports leagues. The competition consists of the largest number of matches among all sports leagues in India. The Pro Kabaddi League has transformed India's indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes on the national and global stage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)