Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): As the Pro Kabaddi League gears up for the launch of its landmark Season 12, three players who are from India's armed forces -- Naveen Kumar (Haryana Steelers) from the Indian Air Force, Devank Dalal (Bengal Warriorz) from the Indian Army, and Bharat Hooda (Telugu Titans) from the Indian Navy -- paid a special visit to INS Kursura, the historic submarine museum in Visakhapatnam, on Friday.

INS Kursura holds a place of pride in India's naval history. Commissioned in 1969, the submarine played an important role during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, carrying out patrols and contributing to India's maritime strength at a crucial time. After serving the nation for over three decades, it was decommissioned in 2001 and now stands preserved on the Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam as a submarine museum. The site offers citizens a glimpse into the life of submariners who worked in challenging conditions deep under the sea.

The visit was a reminder of the deep bond between sport and the services, as the athletes experienced first-hand the conditions in which naval officers once lived and served beneath the sea. For the players, it was not just a symbolic gesture but an inspiring encounter with India's military legacy.

"We were inside only for 10-15 minutes, but I was sweating so much, much more than I would while playing a match. Bharat has served in the Navy, so I have to salute him and others who have done a big job for the country," Naveen said, according to a PKL press release.

"Coming to the INS Kursura as a kabaddi player is a very emotional moment for me. Being a part of the Navy, I know the kind of courage and discipline it takes to be inside a submarine. It was an honour to share this experience with my fellow players and to remember the sacrifices of our armed forces," Bharat said.

The experience set an emotional and patriotic tone for the upcoming season, underscoring the values of courage, resilience, and teamwork that both the armed forces and kabaddi embody, the release said.

The PKL season 12 kicks off on August 29, with home side Telugu Titans taking on Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams enter the mat with new-look teams and all eyes will be on the respective skippers -- Vijay Malik and Pawan Sehrawat -- who were teammates till season 11.

In the second match of the night, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Puneri Paltan. Both former champions of the PKL, they will hope to improve their performance from PKL 11. All eyes will be on the two coaches, especially the Paltan, who will have the legendary Ajay Thakur as their head coach this time around. (ANI)

