Panaji (Goa) [India], January 8: SC East Bengal's interim coach Renedy Singh was pleased with the way his team executed their game plan as they held Mumbai City FC to a 0-0 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Friday.

Both teams struggled to create major scoring chances in the match. The Islanders dominated possession but found it tough to find spaces behind SCEB's back-line. Due to resilient defending from the Red and Gold Brigade, both teams had to settle for a draw.

"I'm really proud of them. You have seen the game, I'm really proud of the boys. We played with one foreigner, can you imagine the opponent team was playing with the top four foreigners. Even the Indian boys the way they have played along with Daniel Chima Chukwu at the end is commendable. This is a top-notch performance from the boys. Yes, we could do better with the ball but there is hardly any time left in the end but then I'm really proud of the way they have executed the game plan," said Renedy Singh in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"If we keep working hard, even with one foreigner we can do well. We all have to believe in it. Mumbai is the best-attacking side in the league, even playing against the best-attacking side, the way we have defended and gave no clear-cut chance to them. Of course, we had defended deep. There was no clear-cut chance we could have nicked it at the end," he added.

This result extended SCEB's winless run to 14 matches and they remained rooted to the bottom of the table. On the other hand, Mumbai dethroned Hyderabad FC at the top of the table.

"We have been working from the first day. When I got in charge, we have been working on the structure that's very important. Like we played against Northeast five upfront, nothing in middle and five in defence. We don't need that, we need to play in a structure going up front together, coming back together. And that's what we did for the last six, seven days and it's working," said the interim coach. (ANI)

