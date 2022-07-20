London, Jul 20 (PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara continued his fine form and hit a century on captaincy debut for Sussex to put his side in a commanding position against Middlesex here on Wednesday.

Pujara, who was overnight 115, was batting on 143 from 263 balls, studded with 13 fours and one six to help Sussex post 412 for six against Middlesex at lunch on day two at the Lord's.

Pujara was made interim captain of Sussex following Tom Haines' injury. The India Test mainstay slammed his fifth century from seven county games this season.

Pujara shared a 219-run third wicket partnership with Tom Alsop (135; 277 balls; 15x4) after Sussex were reduced to 99 for 2 inside 35 overs.

Alsop got out near the close of play on day one. Sussex lost another quick wicket Archie Lenham (0) in space of three deliveries but Pujara held fort for his team.

Representing Middlesex, India pacer Umesh Yadav was wicketless and conceded 58 runs from 23 overs.

