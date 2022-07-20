Barcelona's new boy Raphinha has already heated up the atmosphere leading up to the famous El Clasico clash against archrivals Real Madrid on July 24. The Brazilian winger was in scintillating touch in the Catalan club's 6-0 thrashing of Inter Miami and now, in red-hot form, he has already fired shots at the European champions ahead of the game. The winger, who joined from Leeds United, had three goal involvements in this game. Inter Miami 0-6 Barcelona, Club Friendly 2022: Raphinha Scores On Debut In Catalans' Dominant Pre-Season Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Speaking after the match, Goal.com quoted him saying, "One always tries to score against anyone, but if it's in a derby, even more. The most important thing is the win - but for me we're better than Real Madrid. I'm very happy to have scored my first goal. It was a good game. I tried to have a good game. I'm very happy and hope to continue it."

Barcelona have added a number of reinforcements this summer so far, the latest of them being the inclusion of former Bayern star Robert Lewandowski. The Polish international did not take part in this game but he is expected to be involved in the El Clasico, which is surely a great platform for a striker of his stature to make his debut in. The Catalans were dominant in this game and they added three goals in each half despite change in personnel to clinch their second consecutive pre-season victory.

