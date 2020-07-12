New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Punjab Sports Director D.P.S. Kharbanda has said that states' sports coaches will provide online training to the players in these perilous times caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Kharbanda presided over a meeting with coaches and directed them to ensure smooth online training to players.

"Punjab sports coaches will provide online training to the players in these perilous times of #COVID19, said D.P.S. Kharbanda, Director Sports, Punjab after presiding over virtual meeting with them. He directed coaches to ensure smooth online training to players by all means," Government of Punjab tweeted.

In Punjab, the total number of coronavirus infected people stands at 7,587 out of which 5,040 have recovered from the virus. So far, the deadly virus has claimed 195 lives in the state. (ANI)

