James Rodriguez, who joined Real Madrid in 2014, is likely to leave the club once the season concludes. Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane recently admitted that he doesn’t know if the midfielder will play again this season for the record champions or not. And according to reports from Spain, after these comments, the 29-year-old is desperate to find a new club in the summer. James Rodriguez Transfer News Update: Manager Zinedine Zidane Admits Colombian Might Not Feature for Real Madrid Again This Season.

James Rodriguez has found game-time difficult to come by this season as the midfielder hardly included in Zinedine Zidane’s plans this campaign. The 29-year-old has made just 14 appearances this season in all competitions, eight of which have come in La Liga. The Colombian has not been included in recent matchday squads with manager Zidane saying that Rodriguez ‘wanted to be left out for his own reasons’. Karim Benzema Completes 11 Years at Real Madrid.

According to a report from Spanish newspaper El Pais, James Rodriguez has decided to leave Real Madrid after the end of the current campaign. The Colombian was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid and Napoli last summer, but Los Blancos kept hold of him. However, it is unlikely that they will retain him for another season as the 29-year-old is also determined to find a new club.

Several Premier League clubs have been interested in acquiring the services of the midfielder most notably Everton. The Toffees are managed by Carlo Ancelotti, who was James Rodriguez’s manager at Real Madrid when he first joined Los Blancos after the 2014 World Cup.

James is unlikely to feature in the remaining three La Liga games as he does not wants to be involved without any central role in the side. But the 29-yer-old might play a role in Madrid’s UCL campaign, as the trail 2-1 to Manchester City after the conclusion of first leg.

