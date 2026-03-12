New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Punjab Kings have unveiled their official match jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, presenting a new design.

The new jersey follows Punjab Kings' signature red and blue brand colours, a combination that has come to represent the energy, pride and fearless attitude of the franchise. The updated design introduces a distinctive pattern that begins with the lion motif at the centre, the symbol of Punjab Kings, and gradually transitions into diamond-shaped elements across the fabric.

Also Read | Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson Storm Into Indian Wells Open 2026 Men’s Doubles Semifinal.

The design captures the journey of the team and its players. The lion represents instinct, aggression and raw talent, while the diamonds symbolise what that talent becomes when shaped through preparation, high-performance systems and the pressures of top-level competition.

The concept also reflects Punjab Kings' broader philosophy of identifying young talent, backing them with belief and structure, and helping them grow into match-winners on the biggest stage.

Also Read | Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Farooq Abdullah in JKCA Financial Scam Case.

The refreshed jersey comes at a time when the franchise continues to build on its momentum following a strong run last season, signalling a team that is evolving with greater clarity, belief and ambition.

Blending tradition with a modern visual identity, the new jersey is designed to resonate with both the loyal Punjab Kings fanbase and the team's growing global audience.

The jersey will make its on-field debut during the IPL 2026 season.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)