Dubai, Aug 26 (PTI) The Virat Kohli-captained Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin a three-week training camp for the upcoming IPL from Thursday after completing their mandatory six-day quarantine.

The players will train within the bio-secure environment.

"Players have spent the last few months in a variety of environments and are in different stages of fitness and training, and hence a singular training approach is not the best route to start getting ready for the season," RCB cricket operations director Mike Hesson said.

"Our support staff team will continue working in a way that is flexible and offers personalised support.

"We have a highly skilled support staff team to nurture the players mentally, physically and emotionally to assist each players preparation so they are ready to play their best cricket."

With Kohli at the helm of affairs, RCB will continue their quest to win a maiden IPL, having failed in their previous attempts, sometimes very badly.

Head coach Simon Katich said, "Our preparations have revolved around giving players at least three weeks to get back into training their skills and getting their bodies ready for the competition so they can build up gradually and try to minimise any injuries.

"We have several split group sessions planned initially to help give the batsmen plenty of time getting volume in after such a long layoff. It also ties into helping mitigate any risks with COVID by not having the full squad training all at once either.

"Once everyone has got their touch and rhythm back with bat and ball, we will move into more competitive training before the scheduled practice matches and the start of the tournament."

The players will train at the ICC Cricket Academy and will undergo strenuous practice sessions to gradually prepare themselves for playing in the UAE's extreme heat.

