Mumbai, March 14: Google has updated its homepage today, March 14, with a special Doodle celebrating Pi Day 2026. This year’s artwork pays tribute to the mathematical constant (pi) by highlighting the ancient geometric methods used to calculate its limits. Observed globally, Pi Day recognises the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, approximately 3.14, a value that serves as the foundation for much of modern physics and engineering.

The Geometry of Archimedes

The 2026 Doodle features an educational design that honours the Greek mathematician Archimedes. Long before the advent of digital computers, Archimedes popularised an innovative "sandwiching" technique to determine the boundaries of pi. When Is Pi Day 2026? Date, Theme and Why Pi Day Is Celebrated.

By placing a circle between two 96-sided polygons, he was able to calculate the precise upper and lower limits of the constant. Google’s design visually represents this foundational geometry, showcasing how early thinkers approached complex irrational numbers using nothing more than logic and shapes.

A 'Transcendental' Global Celebration

Beyond the digital tribute, March 14 has become a significant cultural event for the STEM community. This year’s theme for the International Day of Mathematics, which coincides with Pi Day, is "Mathematics and Hope". The theme emphasizes how mathematical thinking can help solve global challenges and foster innovation across borders. In schools and science centers worldwide, enthusiasts participate in pi-reciting contests - where the current world record stands at 70,000 decimal places - and engage in "pi parades." A common tradition involves eating fruit pies, a play on the homophone "pi" and "pie," and a nod to the circular shape of the dessert. Pi Day 2026: Date, History, Theme and Why the World Celebrates 3.14.

History of the Pi Day Holiday

While the mathematical concept of pi has been studied for millennia, the specific holiday of Pi Day was first organised in 1988 by physicist Larry Shaw at the San Francisco Exploratorium. It gained official recognition in the United States in 2009 when the House of Representatives passed a resolution designating March 14 as National Pi Day. March 14 is also significant for other scientific reasons; it marks the birth anniversary of Nobel Prize-winning physicist Albert Einstein and the death anniversary of cosmologist Stephen Hawking, adding to the day's importance in the annals of science.

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