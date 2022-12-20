Grace and Gardner stole the show with their explosive batting. (Photo- ICC Twitter)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): A quickfire century partnership between Grace Harris and Ashleigh Gardner helped Australia recover from some early wickets and post 196/4 in their 20 overs against India in their fifth and final T20I of the series in Mumbai on Tuesday.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was four wickets down at 72 runs, but Gardner (66*) and Harris (64*) unleashed carnage in the final 10 overs, scoring 124 runs in the second half of their innings.

Put to bat first by India, Australia faced an early setback as a slower ball from Anjali Sarvani dislodged wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney's stumps for just two off four balls. Australia was 8/1.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma did not take much time to make an impact either, dismissing Phoebe Litchfield for just 11 off nine balls after she was stumped by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. India had reduced the Aussies to 17/2 in 3.3 overs.

After this, skipper Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry stepped up, taking their team through the remainder of the powerplay without any further damage.

Australia was 42/2 at the end of the powerplay in six overs, with McGrath (19*) and Perry (6*).

Shafali Verma emerged to break a promising stand between the duo, cutting it short to just 38 runs. Australia was 55/3.

India continued to dominate the match, with Vaidya dismissing Perry for just 18 off 14 balls, with assistance from Harleen Deol's safe hands at long-on. Australia was 4/67 at this point.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was at 72/4, with Grace Harris and Ashleigh Gardner at five not out each.

Gardner swung some momentum to Australia's side, smashing Anjali for four boundaries in the 13th over, in which a total of 19 runs were made. Australia reached the hundred-run mark in 12.5 overs. The next over by Rajeshwari Gayakwad also gave away 12 runs.

At the end of 15 overs, Australia was at 129/4, with Grace (37*) and Gardner (30*).

Both batters upped their run rate, hitting plenty of fours and sixes in every over, having hammered 60 runs in four overs, at the end of the 16th over, which gave away 15 runs.

Aussies crossed the 150-run mark in 16.5 overs.

Harris brought her maiden fifty in 28 balls, while Gardner raced to her sixth fifty in T20Is in just 25 balls. The duo also brought up their hundred-run stand in just 49 balls.

Australia ended their innings at 196/4 in 20 overs, with Ashleigh Gardner unbeaten at 66 off just 32 balls, with 11 fours and one six and Harris at 64 off 35 with six fours and four sixes. They stitched a 129-run stand in just 62 balls.

Anjali, Deepti, Shafali, Devika Vaidya took one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Australia: 196/4 (Ashleigh Gardner 66*, Grace Harris 64*, Devika Vaidya 1/26) against India. (ANI)

