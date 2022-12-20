Georgina Rodriguez has always been in the headlines but rarely because of a controversy. Mostly, it's about her sexy bikini looks or major fashion magazine cover pages. However, nowadays, Georgina Rodriguez appears to be enraging more people daily. A XXX OnlyFans model named Paola Saulino has retaliated against Cristiano Ronaldo's sexy and very popular partner after first attacking her sister. Paola also thinks that her boyfriend is mostly to blame for the influencer's fame. When it was claimed that Cristiano had received unfair treatment and had been questioned on a programme with Jose Ramon Fernandez, Luis Garcia, and Christian Martinoli, Faitelson spoke out.

Saulino explained: "I prefer the humility of the Moroccan player's mother to the haughty and arrogant attitude of Rodriguez. She only has to thank Ronaldo for not being a shop assistant. Now she wants to talk about football by commenting on the Portugal coach's choices as if she knew about tactics and formations." Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hot Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Dons Dollar Bill-Print Trench and Boots in New Instagram Photos.

"But who has treated him badly? For God's sake! Jose Ramon, if he couldn't play football, he made faces every time he was taken off the pitch," Faitelson said. "The woman was sending out bulletins on Instagram." Salty, much?!

