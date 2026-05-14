Rafael Nadal Quashes Speculation Over Real Madrid President Role

New Delhi [India], May 14: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has dismissed reports suggesting he could be a possible candidate for the Real Madrid presidency, clarifying that the speculation is not true. "I have read reports that link me as a possible candidate for the Real Madrid presidency," Nadal wrote on social media on Wednesday, as quoted by ESPN. "I would like to clarify that these reports are not true." Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Plays Down Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni Fight; Speaks on Jose Mourinho’s Possible Return.

He further stated that he had earlier sought to end speculation after his name was associated with a possible candidacy linked to Enrique Riquelme.

While acknowledging his good relationship with Riquelme, Nadal emphasised that he holds "enormous respect" for current Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and his work at the club.

"Yesterday, I wanted to nip any speculation in the bud. I saw that I was being linked with [possible candidate] Enrique Riquelme's candidacy. I understand that it made sense and people can speculate, but although I have a good relationship with him [Riquelme], I have enormous respect for Florentino and everything that he is," Nadal said.

Nadal added that he did not want to fuel unnecessary speculation and clarified that football was "a world apart" for him, noting that he is not focused on any administrative role within the sport. Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner Join Forces with Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham for Bernabeu Exhibition Tennis Match (Watch Video).

"I didn't want to fuel speculation about something I'm not involved in. To prevent that -- I'm not one to deny things -- but football is a world apart, and I just wanted to make it clear that I'm not focused on that at the moment," the Tennis legend added.

The Spanish tennis great said he is a passionate football fan and supports both Real Madrid and Mallorca. Reflecting on recent developments at Real Madrid, Nadal said that while things have not gone well recently, such situations are part of sport and should be acknowledged honestly.

"I like football, I'm passionate about it, I'm a Madrid fan and a Mallorca fan. Yesterday was a difficult day. We have to recognise that things at Madrid have not gone well. This is sport -- there have been mistakes, and there is nothing wrong with recognising that after so many years of making the right decisions," Nadal said.

"I understand that elections are being called. The members will decide whether to keep their trust or if there is a possible alternative, and the owners will decide who they want to be their leader," Nadal added. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025-26 Match?.

Earlier, following Real Madrid's loss to arch-rivals Barcelona, which helped the Blaugrana defend their La Liga title, Los Blancos President Florentino Perez, who first took the Presidency in 2000, said that he has asked the club's electoral board to start the process for elections for the leadership positions in the club.

"I have asked the electoral board to begin the process to start the elections for the board of directors, for which we, the Board of Directors, will be running. I am calling them so everyone knows they are open to everyone, and that they can run as I did. I do not give lectures, I do not go where I have to be in the spotlight," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)