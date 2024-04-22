Spain's tennis ace Rafael Nadal was present at the Santiago Bernabeu for the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. During the match as Jude Bellingham scored the winning goal at the very last minute for Real Madrid, Rafael Nadal stood up in joy and applauded the whole team. Top personalities from other sports were also present to watch the El Clasico. Novak Djokovic, Tom Brady and Andy Garcia Meet Real Madrid President Florentino Perez During El Clasico (View Pics).

