New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): In a significant development ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Rahul Dravid has stepped down as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The franchise announced the decision on Saturday, stating that Dravid was offered a broader role within the set-up, but he chose not to take it, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Dravid's exit comes despite having a multi-year contract and follows a comprehensive structural review after RR endured a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, finishing ninth on the points table, their worst performance since 2021, with only four wins in 14 matches.

Also Read | UAE vs PAK UAE Tri-Series 2025, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan 20-Over Cricket Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"Head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026," the statement said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise," it added.

Also Read | Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2025: How To Watch BAN vs NED Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

"As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise," it said.

Dravid played a key role in shaping RR's auction strategy and player retentions ahead of the new three-year IPL cycle. The franchise retained Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer, banking on a settled core to deliver results.

However, the season failed to take off, with injuries to key players and an inability to close out tight matches proving costly. Despite flashes of brilliance from young talents, the Royals struggled to build momentum and never found consistency.

Dravid's departure marks the end of a long and storied association with the franchise. He first joined Rajasthan Royals as a player in 2011 and captained the side during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He later served as team director and mentor in 2014 and 2015, shaping RR's philosophy of backing young Indian talent.

With Dravid stepping away, Rajasthan Royals become the second IPL franchise without a head coach ahead of IPL 2026, after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Last month, Chandrakant Pandit parted ways with KKR despite guiding them to their first IPL title in a decade in 2024. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are also restructuring their support staff, recently appointing B. Arun as their bowling consultant.

Currently, the Royals have Kumar Sangakkara as Director of Cricket, with Vikram Rathour as batting coach and Shane Bond handling the bowling department.

RR, who famously won the inaugural IPL title in 2008, have struggled for consistency ever since. Their best finish in recent years came in 2022, when they ended as runners-up to Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)