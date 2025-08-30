After a convincing win over the Afghanistan national cricket team, giants Pakistan national cricket team will be locking horns with the hosts United Arab Emirates national cricket team in the second match of the UAE T20 Tri-Series 2025. The PAK vs UAE T20I match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, just like the first one. Stalwarts Pakistan will be playing this game after a big win over the Afghans, by 39 runs. Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan’s Elder Brother Haji Abdul Halim Passes Away, Pakistan Players Offer Prayers on Sidelines of UAE Tri-Series 2025 (Watch Video).

The Pakistan cricket team, under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, scored a defendable 182/7. The captain himself scored a 56 not out of 36 balls. Chasing the target, the Afghanistan cricket team managed only 143, getting all out. Haris Rauf was the star with the ball, picking a four-wicket haul. Winning the toss and batting first, the Green Shirts had a good grip over the pitch, but the Afghans couldn't, in a match which happened full. On that note, read below and find out how the pitch would behave for the United Arab Emirates vs PakistanT20I match, and how the weather at Sharjah would be.

United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025, Sharjah Weather

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Live Weather Forecast

The PAK vs UAE Tri-nation series 2025 T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, August 30. The match is organized to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Good news for cricket fans is that the forecast shows clear sky in Sharjah during the UAE vs PAK T20I 2025. The possibility of rain is not prominent, while the temperature is expected to be hot and humid, around 35 to 33 degrees Celsius. Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match 2 and Who Will Win PAK vs UAE T20I?.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The dimensions of the Sharjah cricket stadium are small, so assistance to batters and the expectation of high scores are natural. However, spinners might get some help too, especially during the middle-overs, with some turn visible. Frequent big hits, big scores, and some quick wickets from spinners can be expected in the UAE vs PAK T20I match.

