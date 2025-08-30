Where to Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team: The Bangladesh National Cricket Team is set to be in action against the Netherlands National Cricket Team in the first of a three-match BAN vs NED 2025 T20I series. Bangladesh have had success in recent times in the shortest format of the match, beating Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka and then going on to register a massive 2-1 T20I series win over Pakistan not very long ago. Litton Das and his men would look to continue their winning run in T20Is and would start as overwhelming favourites against the Netherlands. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction and Who Will Win BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025?.

For Bangladesh, this series will be a platform to prepare for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Netherlands National Cricket Team, on the other hand, will look to prove a point against Bangladesh. Scott Edwards and his men have already gotten the better of Bangladesh memorably during the 2023 ODI World Cup and will take confidence from that victory heading into this match. The Netherlands have qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and will head into the BAN vs NED 2025 T20I series with nothing to lose.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands 1st T20I 2025 Details

Match BAN vs NED 1st T20I Date Saturday, August 30 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Bangladesh vs Netherlands 1st T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Netherlands National Cricket Team in the first of a three-match T20I series on Saturday, August 30. The BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet and it starts at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announced: Litton Das to Lead, Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon Included as BCB Name 16-Member Squad.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Bangladesh vs Netherlands 1st T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2025 T20I series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025 live telecast. For the BAN vs NED 2025 T20I series online viewing option.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Bangladesh vs Netherlands 1st T20I 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights of the BAN vs NED 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But it is not available for free, fans would require a match pass worth Rs 25. Bangladesh have done well in the shortest format recently and are likely to come out on top.

