Sydney, Nov 3 (PTI) Rain stopped play in the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa here on Thursday.

Chasing Pakistan's 185 for nine, South Africa were 69 for four in nine overs when the skies opened up, forcing the players to leave the ground.

Heinrich Klaasen (2) and Tristan Stubbs (2) were batting when play was stopped.

South Africa are 16 runs behind of the DLS par score of 85.

