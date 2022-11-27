Hamilton, Nov 27 (PTI) India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs against New Zealand when rain stopped play in the second One-Day International at Seddon Park here on Sunday.

Shubhman Gill was batting on 19 and giving him company was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (2) when skied opened up.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson invited India to bat after winning the toss.

Trailing the three-match series 0-1, it's a must-win game for India. PTI

