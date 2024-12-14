Brisbane, Dec 14 (PTI) Steady drizzle stopped proceedings as Australian openers played cautiously to reach 19 for no loss in 5.3 overs on the opening day of the third cricket Test against India.

Invited to bat, Usman Khawaja (13 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (2 batting) saw off the first 25 minutes in which neither Jasprit Bumrah (0/6 in 3 overs) nor Mohammed Siraj (0/9 in 2.3 overs) bowled good lines despite hitting the right length. The line was more drifting towards the pads which made it easier to survive the initial spell without fuss.

Also Read | AUS 19/0 in 5.3 Overs | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 1: Rain Stops Play At The Gabba.

There is forecast of intermittent rain on day one at the Gabba.

The five-match series is locked in at 1-1.

Also Read | India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd Test 2024 Day 1: How To Watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)