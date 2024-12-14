India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The India national cricket team is set to lock horns with the Australia national cricket team in the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The IND vs AUS Test series has already proven to be an exciting and action-packed one with two magnificent Test matches in Perth and Adelaide. India drew first blood by winning the Perth Test by a whopping 295-run margin but Australia bounced back remarkably well with a 10-wicket victory in the Day-Night Test in Adelaide. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 levelled 1-1, both teams will now look to take the lead. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Brisbane Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at The Gabba.

Ahead of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, the Australia playing XI was confirmed with Josh Hazlewood making a return to the team after missing the Adelaide Test. He has replaced Scott Boland, who did well in the pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. On the other hand, India's playing XI is something that fans would look forward to, with a few questions left to be answered. While winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be the target for both India and Australia, both teams will also have their eyes on the ICC WTC 2023-25 final which is slated to take place next. IND vs AUS Brisbane Test 2024–25: What Happened the Last Time Indian Cricket Team Played Against Australia at The Gabba in Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

When is India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 3rd Test 2024 will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, December 14. Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 will begin at 05:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss in IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 in is slated to take place at 05:20 AM IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 1?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channels. For the India vs Australia 3rd 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 1?

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. However, the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will not be available for free and fans in India will have to have a subscription to watch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 opener online. Australia, after the win in Adelaide, will have momentum but India will be expected to bounce back strong.

