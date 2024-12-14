India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The action in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is set to resume when India and Australia battle it out in the third Test of the five-match series. You can check the India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard here. The Gabba in Brisbane will host the India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024. Fans will not forget what happened at The Gabba the last time India and Australia faced each other in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Chasing 328 to win, knocks by Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant propelled India to a famous Test win, one that would go down as probably among the best by a visiting team in Australia. However, that is a thing of the past and all what the Indian cricket team can do is derive inspiration from that win and showcase a similar fight against Australia. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Brisbane Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at The Gabba.

After losing the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Perth, Australia made a strong comeback as they outclassed India by 10 wickets in the pink ball Test in Adelaide. Both India and Australia expectedly would want to have good performances on Day 1 which can set the tone for the remainder of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 in Brisbane. IND vs AUS Brisbane Test 2024–25: What Happened the Last Time Indian Cricket Team Played Against Australia at The Gabba in Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep

Australia National Cricket Team Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood