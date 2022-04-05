Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 70 to power Rajasthan Royals to 169 for 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Sent to bat, Buttler anchored the innings from the start to the finish, hitting six sixes in his 47-ball knock, while Shimron Hetmyer (42 not out) and Devdutt Padikkal (37) also made valuable contributions.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga (1/32), Harshal Patel (1/18) and David Willey 1/29 took a wicket each.

Brief Score:

Rajasthan Royals: 169 for 3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 70 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 42 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 1/32, Harshal Patel 1/18, David Willey 1/29)

