Mohamed Salah is keen on signing a new deal with Liverpool despite an Egyptian sports minister asking him not to do so. Talks between Salah's camp and Liverpool over a new contract for the Egyptian has appeared to be stalled for a while with many tipping the forward to making a move away from Anfield. Reports have claimed that Salah's current contract situation at Liverpool has garnered interest from clubs like Juventus and Barcelona, who are willing to have him in their ranks. Salah's current Liverpool contract runs out at the end of the 2022-23 season. Benfica vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Quarterfinal Football Match in IST

But despite Egyptian minister Ashraf Sobhi asking him not to, Salah is currently keen on extending his stay at the Merseyside club. "I met with Mohamed Salah at the airport after the end of the Senegal match and the failure to reach the World Cup finals and said to him to forget what happened and focus on what’s next," Sobhi said to Egyptian Radio, as quoted by Mirror.com.

"I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract with Liverpool. There are campaigns against Salah directed by some to bring him down, but I asked him not to pay attention to them," he added. Salah has seen himself rise to become one of the best players in world football, ever since joining Liverpool in 2017. He has scored 153 goals in 240 matches. This season, he has scored 28 goals and is currently the top scorer in Premier League.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).