Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) Two debutant clubs in Rajasthan United FC and Ryntih Sports Club face against each other in the opening fixture of the I-League Qualifiers here on Monday.

Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) will be keen to put the marker down in their opening game as the club sets out on a quest to become the first side from their state to play in the I-League.

RUFC have made their way to the Qualifiers as a result of winning the Rajasthan state league.

Speaking about RUFC's approach ahead of the opening encounter, assistant coach Anil Tomar said, "Our message to the boys has been very clear. We need to play together as a team, without fear.

"We need to believe in ourselves and continue to implement the same strategy that we have already done in our practice matches earlier. The idea is to not worry about the strengths of the opponent and focus on playing our own game."

Talking about Ryntih Sports Club, Tomar said, "We know that they are a very quick team who like to build-up with short passes. We have taken these factors into account in our preparation for the game."

Ryntih SC will be the latest club from Meghalaya looking to make it to the I-League. The Shillong-based side have arrived in Bengaluru with a relatively young squad bereft of any foreign players.

Ryntih SC captain Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw believes that the strength of the team lies in bonding among the players built over a period of two years.

"Together as a team, we have not just been playing together, but we have also been staying with each other for the best part of the last two years," Nongkhlaw said.

"We always try to go for a win in each match we play. It is going to be the same in this tournament. Thus, I believe that it is going to be a good competition and good experience for us."

Ryntih SC are coming into the I-League Qualifiers on the back of a string of successes in domestic cup competitions in the last two years.

After winning the 11th Bodousa International Cup in Assam, they followed it up with triumph in the All India Chief Minister's Gold Cup tournament in Sikkim and a runners-up finish in the BR Ambedkar Memorial Invitation North-East football tournament in Assam in February.

